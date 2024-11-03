Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of AON by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.75.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $364.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.74. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

