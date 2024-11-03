Ariston Services Group Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Broadcom by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

AVGO opened at $168.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $786.30 billion, a PE ratio of 146.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

