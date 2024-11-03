Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $143.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

