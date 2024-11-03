Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 566 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 36.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $83.79 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.