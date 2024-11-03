Atlas Energy Solutions’ (AESI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AESI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 943,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,338,082.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,311.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,507,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516,362.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,159 shares of company stock valued at $650,776 and sold 45,713 shares valued at $939,317. 24.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

