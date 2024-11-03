Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,530,466.88 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,279,608.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64.

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,527,287.68.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $1,539,527.60.

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total transaction of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $1,282,012.40.

Atlassian Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

