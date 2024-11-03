Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,836 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $979,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BBVA. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.