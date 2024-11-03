Barclays Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,065.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $843.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,058.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,039.88. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $783.57 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

