Bret A. Woodson Sells 12,187 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.37 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 463,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $9,708,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,976,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

