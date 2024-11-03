Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 808.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.