Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $16.33

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.