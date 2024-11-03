Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $16.33

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
