Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $5.01

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 36.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

