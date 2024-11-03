Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $142.50

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
