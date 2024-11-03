Canaccord Genuity Group Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$32.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.25.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$27.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.55. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$22.68 and a 52-week high of C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

