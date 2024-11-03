CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $162,576,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,287,000 after buying an additional 453,406 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $36,820,000. Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 543,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,877,000 after acquiring an additional 395,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 372,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CBRE opened at $130.18 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

