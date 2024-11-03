Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $566.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $564.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $439.14 and a one year high of $585.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.