Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Creative Planning raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 229.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 113,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $47.51 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

