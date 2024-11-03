Critical Contrast: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 9.17% -47.52% 10.98% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 4 12 7 1 2.21 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Etsy and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $64.87, indicating a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Baosheng Media Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.80 billion 2.16 $307.57 million $1.96 26.92 Baosheng Media Group $920,000.00 3.09 -$1.85 million N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Etsy beats Baosheng Media Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

