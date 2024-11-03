Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Critical Analysis

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 3 12 0 2.80 Citizen Watch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crocs presently has a consensus price target of $154.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Crocs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Citizen Watch.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.07 billion 1.52 $792.57 million $13.79 7.70 Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A $319.05 0.10

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Citizen Watch. Citizen Watch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 20.50% 49.70% 16.93% Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crocs beats Citizen Watch on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, CNC automatic lathes, turning machines, LEDs for lighting, tactile switch, backlight unit, crystal devices, ferroelectric LCDS, printers, calculators, health care products, and other automotive components. Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Nishitokyo, Japan.

