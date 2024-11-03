Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:DAY opened at $75.23 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DAY

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $307,617. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.