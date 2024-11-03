Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000.
Dayforce Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE:DAY opened at $75.23 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.
Insider Transactions at Dayforce
In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $307,617. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
