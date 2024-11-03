DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 13,948 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11,158.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FMC were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 317.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $37,686,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $33,191,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

FMC Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

