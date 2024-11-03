DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. CWM LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $35.92 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

