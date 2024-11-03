DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 400.3% in the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $287.49 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $306.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

