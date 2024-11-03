DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 657,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after purchasing an additional 212,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $59.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.