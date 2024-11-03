DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $940,000 Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 8.53.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.