Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $585,300.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,460.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 714.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

