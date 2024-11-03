Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aptiv by 165.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 462,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 288,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.