Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) made regulatory filings to correct an omission in its articles of incorporation. The company submitted a certificate of correction on October 28, 2024, to address an error in the certificate of amendment to Article XI of its Articles of Incorporation, initially filed on February 7, 2023.

The Certificate of Amendment had mistakenly excluded ten million (10,000,000) shares of preferred stock and their description, which were previously authorized and detailed in the original articles of incorporation. Following a filing error in the First Certificate of Correction, Digital Ally submitted a subsequent certificate on October 30, 2024, titled the Second Certificate of Correction with the Secretary of State of Nevada.

For further details regarding the First Certificate of Correction and the Second Certificate of Correction, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the exhibits attached to the filings, specifically Exhibits 3.1 and 3.2, which provide the complete text of the documents in question.

No further changes were reported in the filing, with the company solely focusing on rectifying the aforementioned omission in its documents.

Alongside these corrections, Digital Ally provided the requisite Exhibits, which include:

– Exhibit 3.1: Certificate of Correction to Articles of Incorporation, filed on October 28, 2024.

– Exhibit 3.2: Certificate of Correction to Articles of Incorporation, filed on October 30, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stanton E. Ross, signed the filing on behalf of Digital Ally, Inc. on November 1, 2024.

These corrective measures underline Digital Ally’s commitment to regulatory compliance and ensure accuracy in its corporate filings. Investors and stakeholders can access the complete text of the corrective certificates through the exhibits attached to the filing.

