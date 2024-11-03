DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $161.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.12.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 0.7 %

DoorDash stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.91, a PEG ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $83.58 and a 52 week high of $165.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,710 shares of company stock valued at $53,725,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 739,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after buying an additional 708,218 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.