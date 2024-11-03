eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

