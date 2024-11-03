Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72. The firm has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.23 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

