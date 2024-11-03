Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,319 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $188.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

