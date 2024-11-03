Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $104.17 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

