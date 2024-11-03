Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

