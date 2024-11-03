Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $105.92 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.