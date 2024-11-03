Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

