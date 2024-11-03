Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 298 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 195,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 177,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

