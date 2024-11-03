Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 69 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $294.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

