Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.0 %

WABC stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.