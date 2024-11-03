Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,660,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $234.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.68 and a 52-week high of $273.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.36.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

