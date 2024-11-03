Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $411,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $384.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $164.83 and a one year high of $397.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

