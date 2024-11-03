Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $418,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $304,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 4.5 %

PAC stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

