Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amphenol by 116.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 263.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

