Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $471,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 97,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

