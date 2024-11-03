Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $453.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.93 and a 200-day moving average of $404.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.45 and a 52 week high of $480.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

