Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $423,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $220.58 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.37.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
