Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $423,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $220.58 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.37.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.