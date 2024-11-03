Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,155 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $124.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

