Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 8 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,545.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,567.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,568.26. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

