Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,949,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 447,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 303,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 368,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 179,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 147.3% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 194,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 116,067 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.60 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

