Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

